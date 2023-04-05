WADESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A search is underway for an Anson County prison inmate accused of walking away from a work release job Wednesday, according to the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

Stephon Easterling (NCDPS)

Officials said 28-year-old Stephon Easterling was working at an off-prison job in Wadesboro around 10:20 a.m. when he did not return from his break.

Witnesses reported seeing Easterling get into a white Nissan Rogue and drive away.

Officials said the inmate is a minimum custody offender serving a four-year sentence as a habitual felon, drug possession, and fleeing police after his conviction in Richmond County in 2022.

Easterling is originally from Hamlet and is described as a thin, 6-foot-tall man weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes with tattoos under both eyes.

One tattoo is of a teardrop and one is of a cross. He also reportedly has tattoos on both arms, hands, shoulders and chest, officials say.

He was scheduled to be released on February 1, 2024.

Anyone with information on Easterling’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Anson Correctional Institution at 704-695-1013.