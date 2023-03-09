BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A student at Appalachian State University was arrested Wednesday after police said he made a mass violence threat on social media, according to authorities.

App State Police said they received reports around 3:45 p.m. of threats directed at the university community made on the social media app “YikYak.”

Police investigated the threats and determined the posts had been made from a cell phone on campus.

After further investigation, police said they identified 18-year-old Peirce Chase, a resident of Elkstone Hall, as the suspect.

Chase was arrested on suspicion of communicating a threat of mass violence on education property.

Police said no weapons were found during the search of the student’s residence. Investigators determined there was no threat of danger to the campus community.

Chase was issued a $25,000 bond.