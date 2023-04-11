CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was stabbed by a suspect and had his Apple Watch stolen from him at a mall in north Charlotte, CMPD announced on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls on the assault around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Northlake Mall.

An initial investigation revealed a man was found to have been suffering from an apparent stab wound, while also having his Apple Watch stolen from him, according to the police report.

The man was transported to an area medical center to be treated for serious injuries.

The man and the suspect were unknown to each other, CMPD said.

This investigation remains open and ongoing.