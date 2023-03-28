CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is accused of taking pictures of credit cards while working at an Arby’s in Chester, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they recently began investigating multiple credit card fraud incidents happening in Chester County.

During the course of their investigation, investigators said they determined Di’Quavis Riquon Johnson, an employee at Arby’s, was taking pictures of credit cards he was provided to him at work.

The sheriff’s office accused Johnson of using the stolen information to buy a variety of items online, an act of Transactional Credit Card Fraud.

Deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Chester County on March 23 where authorities said they found numerous items purchased with the stolen credit card numbers. Johnson was arrested at his home and taken into custody.

He was charged with four counts of transactional credit card fraud $500 or less in a six-month period.

The sheriff’s office said more charges are expected to be filed against Johnson and possibly others.

Deputies asked residents in the area to review their credit card receipts since November 2022. If a fraudulent transaction is on the card and it was used at the Arby’s at 1622 J A Cochran Bypass, you’re asked to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 377-6117 or send an email to Fraud@chesterso.com.