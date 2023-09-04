CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in connection to a kidnapping suspect on the run in the area.

Deputies said Teddie Lee Robbins is wanted by deputies for kidnapping and several other charges. Robbins should be considered armed and dangerous, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Caldwell County Communications Center at 911 or 828-758-2324. The sheriff’s office said Crime Stoppers (828-758-8300) will pay cash to those who provide information that leads to an arrest.