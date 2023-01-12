GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man suspected of shooting his stepfather outside of a home in Gastonia Wednesday night, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a home around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of W. Sixth Avenue after receiving a call for the sound of multiple gunshots.

When they arrived, police said 34-year-old Braxton Devin Farquhar was found outside of his home suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said they identified Farquhar’s 23-year-old stepson, Christopher Lee Hill, as the suspect.

An arrest warrant has been obtained charging Hill with first-degree murder. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Hill’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately and not approach the suspect.