LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are searching for a man accused of shooting another man in the back and leaving him in the roadway during an attempted robbery in Lancaster Tuesday evening, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the victim was found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his back.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Oct. 25 near 1775 Evans Drive, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies and EMS personnel rendered aid to the victim who was airlifted to a hospital. Authorities said he suffered a serious injury and remained hospitalized as of Oct. 27.

Timothy Walters (LCSO)

Investigators said they learned that the victim was with 49-year-old Timothy Alan Waters and a third person in an older model lime green Honda Civic with a rear spoiler at the Y&J Mini Mart just before the shooting.

The three allegedly left the store and drove nearby to Evans Drive when where Waters is accused of attempting to rob the man and shot him.

Detectives said Waters and the third man left the victim in the roadway and fled the scene. The car has since been found.

Warrants were obtained Wednesday, charging Waters with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature, Armed Robbery, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Deputies attempted to locate him at his last known address on Rollie Road in Lancaster, but he was not found.

Walters is described as six feet tall and 225 pounds.

“It’s imperative that we find Waters and take him into custody as soon as possible,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “I encourage anyone with information which can lead us to Waters to call 911, the sheriff’s office, or your local police agency immediately to help us put him in jail for this shooting.”

The sheriff’s office said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.