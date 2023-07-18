CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gastonia man is sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for bank robbery and firearms offenses, the United States Attorney’s Office said.

On August 19, 2021, Franklin Earl Lawrence, 50, robbed the Truist bank branch in Gastonia at gunpoint, according to court documents.

Court records show that Lawrence entered the bank wearing a hat, wig and glasses. He turned to two bank tellers with a loaded firearm and demanded money. Both tellers complied and Lawrence then fled the scene.

Gastonia police tracked Lawrence at a nearby field, where he threw his firearm at the officers before he was arrested.

On February 24, 2022, Lawrence pleaded guilty to bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during, and in relation to, and in furtherance of a crime violence.

He is currently in federal custody and will soon be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons.