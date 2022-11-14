SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An armed suspect was shot and injured by an officer over the weekend after raising a weapon at police, according to Shelby Police Department.

The incident occurred at 11:53 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Days Inn located along W. Dixon Blvd. As officers arrived at the scene, they said they came across an armed man on the breezeway outside of a second-floor room.

Shelby Police said officers at the scene repeatedly told the armed suspect to drop the weapon. The armed man, instead, raised his weapon at the officers at which time an officer fired.

Authorities said the armed man was struck, and once his weapon was secured, officers at the scene began rendering aid. Cleveland County EMS responded to the scene and transported the suspect to Atrium Health for treatment, where he still remains.

Shelby Police said the names of those involved are being withheld at this time, pending family notifications. As protocol, the NC State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation.

The officer involved in this shooting has been placed on administrative leave.