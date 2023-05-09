FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies were working to peacefully resolve a situation involving an armed person barricaded in a car at a hotel on Carowinds Boulevard, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said negotiators were talking to the person parked at the Clarion Hotel.

Deputies said they were working toward a peaceful resolution.

“Good news. Our negotiators were able to resolve this matter peacefully. Now we will escort him to the hospital for help,” the York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Additional details about what led up to the incident were not immediately available.