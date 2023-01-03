ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed two stores Monday morning.

At 6:41 a.m., officers responded to a Kangaroo convenience store at 240 S. Wesleyan Blvd. in reference to a commercial robbery, police said.

About 10 minutes later, officers responded to L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road in reference to a second robbery.

Police said In both cases, the suspect entered the business carrying a firearm and demanding

money.

The preliminary investigation has determined that the same suspect is connected to both

robberies.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate

these incidents, and requests anyone with information to call the Rocky Mount Police

Department at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-ATip (text RMPOL and your message to 274637).