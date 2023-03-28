MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was apprehended after pointing a firearm at officers and ‘forcing them to shoot’ in Union County on Tuesday, March 28, according to the police department.

Lee Irving was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle

Three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm

Assault by pointing a gun

The incident happened around 3:40 a.m. on the 300 block of Smith Circle near Stallings Road.

Police say they were called to the scene for a vehicle breaking and entering and were told the suspect (later identified as Irving) was armed and pointed his gun it at the caller.

Upon arrival, authorities found Irving, with a gun, and he ‘pointed the firearm at officers forcing them to shoot.’ They gave him ‘multiple commands’ to drop the weapon and he did not initially comply with those orders.

Authorities say Irving was not hit by gunfire and eventually dropped his gun, was arrested, and taken to Atrium West for medical evaluation.