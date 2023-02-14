CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing numerous charges after another man was found shot along Billy Graham Parkway near West Tyvola Road in Charlotte Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Thomas Eugene Glover, Jr., 23, is accused of killing 30-year-old Deshaun Moore.

Police said officers responded to the shooting around 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2023, and found Moore suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Still certainly trying to figure out whether he was shot at another location and was being transported in the car or that he was shot while he was on the road,” said Maj. Brad Coch told Queen City News after the shooting.

“There are several bullet holes in the side of the vehicle,” Coch explained. “We’re trying to figure out if those were from inside the car out or from inside the car in.”

Glover was arrested Monday and charged with murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.