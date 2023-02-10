LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man and woman are facing murder charges in connection to the death of a Lincoln County man whose body was found in the woods in 2021, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that on July 13, 2021, two men were training a hunting dog near Smith Farm Road when they found a vehicle in a secluded wooded area. The men called 911 to report the discovery.

Deputies responded and found the vehicle unoccupied. A LCSO K-9 was brought in and quickly located the body of a man, later identified as William Buster McCarter of Lincolnton.

McCarter had been reported missing on July 7, 2021, investigators said.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office identified Madison Dawn Lail and Thomas Wayne Mathis as the two suspects in the case. Lail was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.

Mathis, who was in custody on an unrelated charge in Lancaster County, South Carolina, is facing a first-degree murder charge after his extradition to Lincoln County, authorities said.