BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was killed and three others were injured, including a 10-year-old child, in a head-on collision Thursday in Burke County, Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash happened at 3:55 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, on Miller Bridge Road near Shoupes Grove Church Road.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Troopers said a 2016 Dodge Ram was traveling north on Miller Bridge Road, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Nissan Rouge.

A 2005 Toyota Camry was also traveling south behind the Nissan, attempted to avoid the crash, ran off the road to the right, and collided with a tree, Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as Angelo Messineo, 69, of Hudson, received minor injuries and was transported to UNC Health Blue Ridge in Valdese.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as Jennifer Nicole Rector, 42, of Connelly Springs, died from her injuries at the scene. Three passengers in the Nissan, ages 45, 13, and 10, were injured and transported to area hospitals.

The driver of the Toyota, Jeremy Stewart, 39, of Hickory, was not injured, Highway Patrol said.

Highway Patrol charged Messineo with misdemeanor death by vehicle.