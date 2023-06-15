CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An arrest was made Thursday, June 15, concerning Sunday’s murder of 36-year-old Anthony Haley in north Charlotte, according to CMPD.

The suspect, James Grier, 28, was apprehended and charged with the following:

Murder

Posession of a firearm by a convicted felon

The incident happened around 10:00 p.m. on the 2600 block of Southwest Boulevard near Lasalle Street.

Upon arrival, officers say they found Haley suffering a gunshot wound; paramedics pronounced him deceased on the scene.