CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An arrest has been made in connection to the fatal shooting of a Charlotte man last weekend, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Justin Duane Rix, 28, has been charged with murder and shooting into an occupied property.

The deadly incident happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, June 11, in the 12600 block of Atkins Circle Drive. As CMPD officers arrived, they found Reginald Averi Gilkesson, 29, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, June 13, CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team was able to locate Rix and take him into custody. Following an interview in uptown Charlotte, he was charged and transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Rix is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing, CMPD said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.