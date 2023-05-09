CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police say that they have arrested a man in connection to a 28-year-old sexual assault cold case.

Officers say that on June 17, 1994, around 1:30 a.m., a 39-year-old woman told police that someone had broken into her home and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint. A sexual assault kit was taken and analyzed.

The evidence was reviewed again in 2018 and 2019 when the samples were linked to a sexual assault in Columbia in 2010, police state. Detectives say that, with help from the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI), they found a possible suspect through genetic genealogy.

Officers say they took a DNA sample from the possible suspect and matched him to both assaults. He is now identified as 50-year-old Jame Ingersoll.

Police say that on Thursday, May 4, 2023, Ingersoll was taken into custody in Concord.

This is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.