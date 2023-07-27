CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on the campus of a local high school in northeast Charlotte, CMPD said.

Brent Wall, 22, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm on school grounds, and possession of a firearm on school grounds.

The shooting was reported on July 25 at Julius Chambers High School. Two adults were involved in an altercation that ended with one of them being shot, CMPD said.

“The altercation at Julius Chambers High School that led to the shooting was between two adult contracted workers who were making repairs to the school’s track,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools shared with Queen City News. “They are not CMS employees or former students.”

The injured adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.

Police said the school was not in session, and no students were around during the incident.

Wall is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail on a $100,000 bond.