CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An adult and two juveniles have been arrested following three separate car break-ins in a span of 8 hours, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

The first break-in happened near the 300 block of North Graham Street just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 26, police say. A 25-year-old suspect was arrested for vehicle break-in and drug possession.

Fantastic work by our Central Division officers. They made arrests in three separate vehicle break-in cases in the span of just 8 hours and seized two firearms.



A big shout out to all the officers involved! pic.twitter.com/hkrhWKzi3l — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 27, 2023

Officials say that a juvenile suspect, already being monitored electronically, was arrested for a break-in in the 500 block of Davidson Street just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 26.

Lastly, authorities state a break-in occurred near the 1500 block of South Mint Street just after 2 a.m. on Monday, November 27. A juvenile was arrested and two guns were seized.

The three incidents all happened within CMPD’s Central Division.