JEFFERSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Ashe County Sheriff deputies say there may be numerous victims in a cell phone tower scam.

On Monday, deputies released an alert about the scheme, saying a person approached numerous Ashe County residents. The person offered a service.

Victims did not receive services in subsequent days. Victims can fill out the following forms and submit them to the sheriff’s office.

ASHEoneDownload
ashe-twoDownload

During the investigation, deputies estimated that the scam caught around 100 to 150 people. Authorities say victims lost between $1,000 to $3,000 per land partial.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Authorities are reaching out to potential victims. If you feel like you are a victim, please call the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office at 336-846-5633.