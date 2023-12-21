JEFFERSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Ashe County Sheriff deputies say there may be numerous victims in a cell phone tower scam.

On Monday, deputies released an alert about the scheme, saying a person approached numerous Ashe County residents. The person offered a service.

Victims did not receive services in subsequent days. Victims can fill out the following forms and submit them to the sheriff’s office.

During the investigation, deputies estimated that the scam caught around 100 to 150 people. Authorities say victims lost between $1,000 to $3,000 per land partial.

Authorities are reaching out to potential victims. If you feel like you are a victim, please call the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office at 336-846-5633.