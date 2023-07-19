FLEETWOOD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 20-year-old has been arrested for injury to real property after the local fire department reported their parking lot had been damaged, according to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 10, 2023, a vehicle left several hundred feet of black tire marks throughout the parking lot, with damages estimated at $1,000

After an investigation, Daniel Ryan Goodman was arrested without incident, officials said. He was placed under a $4,000 secured bond and later released.

In the past few years, there have been other incidents of damage to the fire department’s parking lot, resulting in several thousands of dollars, according to officials.