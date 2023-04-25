GRASSY CREEK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An Ashe County woman is behind bars this week, two months after sheriff’s deputies started looking for her regarding multiple felonies.

Authorities arrested Kelly Blevins of Grassy Creek on Sunday without incident after getting a call about her appearance in the area.

For two months, authorities sought the 45-year-old absconder on several outstanding warrants.

She faces charges of:

Felony two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine

Felony possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises

Felony conspire traffic of methamphetamine

Felony possession of a firearm by a felon

Felony five counts of probation violation

Felony 20 counts of obtain false property pretense

Blevins is at the Ashe County Detention Center on a $500,000 secured bond.