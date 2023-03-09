ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Five Rock Hill men are in federal prison after they were caught in a multi-state fentanyl distribution ring.

Queen City News spoke with the lead prosecutor on the case about what the sentencing means in the state’s fight against the deadly drug.

“They were certainly involved in producing more than a million fentanyl pills right in the Rock Hill, Charlotte area,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney William Witherspoon, the lead prosecutor in the case.

The five men were sentenced to more than 10 years each in federal prison, for their roles in the ring.

Witherspoon says Rock Hill and York County authorities learned the group was distributing large amounts of drugs in the Rock Hill area.

“During our initial investigation, we learned that that group was flying out from Charlotte to California and then flying back. And then within a couple of days, we learned that packages from California were being shipped back to the Rock Hill – Charlotte area,” he said.

Over 255 packages were sent to Rock Hill and Charlotte for a year — including five kilos of cocaine, more than 500 grams of meth, one kilo of heroin and more than 1000 grams of marijuana, and eventually more than 400 grams of fentanyl.

The ring was taken down by the organized crime drug enforcement task forces, they’ve been disrupting and dismantling transnational organizations since 1982.

“We’ve had some fentanyl-related deaths cases here in South Carolina. So fentanyl is becoming a problem or is a problem for the law enforcement agencies in South Carolina,” Witherspoon said.

A recent South Carolina DHEC report says nationally, including in South Carolina, the synthetic opioid fentanyl is largely responsible for the increase in overdose deaths. From 2020 to 2021, drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl increased by more than 35% in South Carolina, from 1,100 to 1,494 deaths.

Trafficking bills have been introduced by South Carolina legislators for the past three years but fail to become state law.