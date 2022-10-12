SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Sanford man accused of attempting to sexually assault a clerk at a Circle K has been arrested on charges that include attempted rape, police say.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The Sanford Police Department said Jeffrey Lynn Miller Jr., 28, was arrested following the incident early Tuesday at the gas station on Carthage Street.

Miller is being held in Lee County Jail with a $500,000 bond and faces charges of:

Attempted 1st degree forcible rape

1st degree kidnapping

Assault inflicting serious bodily injury

Interfering with emergency communications

Police said Miller was actively assaulting the 21-year-old woman when they arrived, and that she suffered severe head trauma and was taken to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill for her injuries. Her identity is not being released because of the nature of the assault.

Police say Miller immediately went behind the counter when he arrived, began assaulting her and “struck her in the face and head numerous times with his fist, knocking her to the ground.”

Once she was forced to the ground, police said, Miller “held her down and attempted to sexually assault her.”

When police arrived, officers witnessed Miller attempting to “drag the victim into the back office.”