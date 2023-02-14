NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators seized six kilos of cocaine, marijuana, and thousands of dollars in cash during a trafficking investigation in Catawba County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said three people were arrested Monday after a months-long investigation by local, state and federal agencies.
Dante Rashaun Ramseur, 43, Holly Christine Furlough, 30, and Carlos Hernandez Landerio, 31 were arrested on Feb. 13.
During the arrest, authorities said they seized six kilos of cocaine, a half-pound of marijuana and $3,590 in cash. A handgun was also seized from Ramseur, deputies said.
Ramseur, a Hickory resident, was charged with two counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, two counts of Conspiracy to Traffic in Cocaine, Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling for the Purposes of Selling or Delivering Controlled Substances and Possession of a Firearm by Felon. He was issued a $1,455,000 bond.
Furlough, a resident of Madison Tennessee, was charged with three counts of Conspiracy to Traffic in Cocaine. She was issued a $1.1 million secured bond.
Landerio, also a resident of Madison Tennessee, was charged with two counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, three counts of Conspiracy to Traffic in Cocaine and Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling for the Purposes of Selling or Delivering Controlled Substances. He was issued a $1.4 million secured bond.
Additional charges against all three suspects are pending, the sheriff’s office said.