RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old man found dead on the Crabtree Creek Greenway in September died of a gunshot wound to his head, according to autopsy results released Wednesday.

Questions had lingered about how Rodney Lewis Clark died ever since his body was found Sept. 29.

As previously reported by CBS 17, Clark was found on a section of the trail behind Crabtree Valley Mall that Thursday afternoon at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Police responded to the area, near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Creedmoor Road, to find Clark deceased. His location was described as “half on the trail and half on the grass” in the summary released by the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office.

The summary report also detailed the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Law enforcement officials had reported that Clark and a female co-worker were walking home after a shift at a local fast-food restaurant. The female lived a short distance from the trail, the report said.

The woman arrived home at approximately 3:20 p.m., according to the timestamp of a text message she sent to her boyfriend, the summary said.

Clark then continued walking while using his phone. Phone data showed he had been using Google with the last timestamp of 3:36 p.m.

Shortly after this last known use of his phone, Clark was found lying on the greenway by a man walking on the trail, the released documents show. The man who discovered him then called a friend to assist him with a “language barrier.”

That friend then called 911 at 3:47 p.m., according to phone records.

Emergency crews then arrived, pronouncing Clark deceased at 4:10 p.m. “with no interventions” performed.

The autopsy also confirmed that no gun was found at the scene, but “it was thought the gun (used) was a pistol.”

As of the autopsy date of Oct. 5, no suspect was taken into custody in connection with Clark’s death. On Wednesday, CBS 17 looked into the case to see if any new developments had been made in the investigation since.

Raleigh police Public Affairs Specialist Stacy Smith said the investigation still remains ongoing with no arrests made on Wednesday.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/897 for text and email reporting options or call 919-996-1193.