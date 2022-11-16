This micrograph depicts the histopathologic changes associated with rabies encephalitis prepared using an H&E stain. [Centers for Disease Control]

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police identified the county’s 12th rabies case, involving a cat attacking a resident in Mount Holly. The case comes a day after the announcement of the county’s 11th case.

On Tuesday night, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement officials responded to a call about a cat that attacked a resident in the 800 block of Fairview Drive.

The cat bit and scratched the resident during the attack. Officials captured the cat and collected a rabies specimen that they sent to the North Carolina State Lab the next day.

The lab notified Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement on Wednesday of the positive case. Animal Care and Enforcement notified the resident and conducted a neighborhood canvas in the area. Officials asked residents to verify rabies vaccinations.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement officials also notified the Gaston County Department Health and Human Services.

On Tuesday, Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement officials announced the county’s 11th case. This case involved a raccoon and two dogs in Bessemer City.