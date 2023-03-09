Xzavior Ty’Ric Green is facing multiple charges for drugs in Iredell County. (ICSO)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An Iredell County Sheriff sergeant’s keen eye turned into a big drug bust and a habitual Charlotte felon’s arrest on Sunday.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant W. Line conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Durango for an equipment violation and for displaying a fictitious tag.

Line approached the vehicle and talked with 34-year-old driver Xzavior Ty’Ric Green. Green told Line he didn’t have a license. Line scanned the car and saw Marijuana and a partially smoked marijuana cigarette in the ashtray.

From there, things only got worse for Green. A license and criminal check cued the officer in on Green’s revoked license and arrest order from Cabarrus County. That order alerted Line to a habitual felon charge.

After Green’s arrest, Line searched and found 70 dosage units of Ecstasy, 2.46 grams of methamphetamine, 32.07 grams of Marijuana, three dosage units of Oxycodone, drug paraphernalia, and $877.

Authorities took Green to the Iredell County Detention Center. Green got a $100,000 secured bond based on the following charges: