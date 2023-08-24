NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing a slew of charges after running an NC State Highway Patrol trooper off the interstate and leading law enforcement on a chase from Avery County into Iredell County before being arrested along I-40, authorities said.

The incident began around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, on I-40 near the 132-mile marker. An NC State Highway Patrol trooper observed a blue 2021 Nissan Titan driving erratically and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

The vehicle, driven by Michael John Teaster, 47, of Banner Elk, refused to stop and a chase began in the area. The NC trooper attempted to perform a rolling roadblock and as the trooper was pulling beside the vehicle, Teaster rammed the trooper’s car, causing him to lose control and crash into the median along I-40, authorities said.

Teaster continued east on I-40 into Iredell County where two more troopers deployed stop sticks to deflate Teaster’s tires. The suspect continued east driving only on rims until another trooper in the area initiated the P.I.T. maneuver and finally ended the chase.

Authorities said once the vehicle stopped, Teaster tried to run away but was taken into custody. He was transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital for treatment and then taken to the Newton Magistrate’s Office.

Teaster had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. He has been charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer, felony speeding to elude, speeding 100 in a 65, resisting, delaying, and obstructing, failure to heed to blue light and siren, reckless driving, and felony hit and run.

His bond for the State Highway Patrol charges was set at $80,000.

Teaster is currently being held at the Catawba County Detention Facility.