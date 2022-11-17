CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A barricaded suspect was arrested in northeast Charlotte Thursday evening, according to CMPD.

The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on the 9400 block of White Cedar Court near Old Concord Road.

Earlier this evening, CMPD Officers attempted to serve active warrants on an individual in the 9400 block of White Cedar Court in the University Division. The suspect barricaded inside the residence and the CMPD SWAT Team was called out to deescalate the situation. (1/2) — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 18, 2022

Police say they attempted to serve active warrants to the suspect, and that person barricaded into the residence, activating a SWAT response.

The CMPD SWAT team took the suspect into custody without incident; the person was wanted on charges related to domestic violence, aggravated assault, and communication threats.