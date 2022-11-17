CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A barricaded suspect was arrested in northeast Charlotte Thursday evening, according to CMPD.
The incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on the 9400 block of White Cedar Court near Old Concord Road.
Police say they attempted to serve active warrants to the suspect, and that person barricaded into the residence, activating a SWAT response.
The CMPD SWAT team took the suspect into custody without incident; the person was wanted on charges related to domestic violence, aggravated assault, and communication threats.