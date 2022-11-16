BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Belmont Police are looking for a suspect after a Tuesday bank robbery.

According to witnesses, a white male dressed in black clothing and wearing a black face mask entered the South State Bank at 192 E. Woodrow Avenue at 4:03 p.m.

The man gave a teller a note demanding money. The alleged perpetrator did not produce a weapon, and no injuries resulted during the robbery.

The man got into an older, burgundy red colored Mazda 626 sedan. Witnesses saw the car driving north on Park Street toward Wilkinson Boulevard. Authorities identified the suspected vehicle as stolen.

The Belmont Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Angela Spataro with the Belmont Police Department. 704-825-3792.

Two weeks ago, a robbery occurred at nearby the State Employee’s Credit Union on Wilkinson Blvd. Belmont Police charged Christopher Dmicah Tarrant with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon on Nov. 8. Authorities booked Tarrant into Gaston County Jail under a $225,000 bond.