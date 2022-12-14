GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Belmont man is facing rape charges following an investigation, Gaston County Police said Wednesday.

Detectives opened an investigation back in August regarding the reported assault, which occurred in 2019, according to the police report. There were two victims.

The suspect was identified as Belmont resident Harris Gunter, 20, and a search ensued. Gunter was arrested and faces multiple charges including second-degree rape.

Gunter was given a $300,000 secured bond and was held at the Gaston County Jail.