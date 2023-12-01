BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Sheriff deputies say a 25-year-old man is facing 20 counts of felony sexual exploitation of minor charges.

Gaston County Sheriff’s Office said they went to 6822 Wilkinson Boulevard and took Arey Matthew Morton into custody. During the arrest, they seized Morton’s cell phone after recovering images of children being sexually exploited.

During the investigation, Belmont Police Department’s Digital Forensics Unit examined the phone and found dozens of videos and images involving the sexual exploitation of minors aged approximately five to 12 years of age.

Morton faces ten counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and ten counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Morton is currently being held at the Gaston County jail.