CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 43-year-old Belmont woman with previous fraud schemes got a 57-month federal prison sentence Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena J. King said Lisa Buza Hill, also known as Lisa Rollins-Hill, 43, must serve three years under court supervision after her release.

U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. emphasized the defendant’s “brazenness in continuing to steal from people while still on bond” and noted the importance of “specific deterrence.”

According to court documents and court proceedings, in October 2012, Hill (at the time Rollins-Hill) was convicted of federal wire fraud for stealing more than $800,000 from her then-employer, a motorcycle company headquartered in Kings Mountain. At the time, Hill got a five-month probationary term followed by three years of supervised release and to pay $807,506.39 in restitution.

Eight years later, federal authorities said Hill embezzled funds from a Charlotte-based company where she worked as a Controller. According to court documents filed in this case, from September 2019 to February 2020, and while still paying restitution for the 2012 embezzlement scheme, Hill misused her access to her employer’s financial system, including her authority to issue company checks. She fraudulently wrote herself approximately 15 company checks totaling over $22,000. Officials also accused Hill of making false statements to the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s attempts to collect court-ordered restitution owed by Hill in connection with her 2012 conviction.

In June 2021, authorities say Hill embezzled over $550,000 from her latest employer, an unnamed development company in Rock Hill, S.C.

Hill used the embezzled funds to make payments for a BMW vehicle, to pay for a trip to Disney World, to make mortgage payments, and to settle misuse of funds allegations from previous employers.

According to court filings and statements made during the sentencing hearing, some funds embezzled went into settlement payments to two additional prior employers.