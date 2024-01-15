CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Body cam video of an officer-involved shooting involving a dangerous mental health crisis situation is being released, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Monday.

Southwest Charlotte SWAT standoff ends after 30+ hours, suspect arrested

Officers responded to calls regarding threats being communicated around 8 a.m. on March 11th at a home near 3800 Griers Fork Drive.

“My neighbor’s threatening to kill me,” the 911 caller could be heard saying with the suspect using a megaphone. 32-year-old Anh Thai, whom CMPD said divisional officers were already familiar with, was at the home. CMPD said they had previously responded to this particular home a whopping 46 times already, 13 of those times were matters pertaining to Thai.

Meck Sheriff

A standoff ensued and went on for 30 hours before Thai came to the door with a handgun, according to the police report. A sniper fired a shot at Thai, however, he was not injured and retreated into the home where he was ultimately arrested a short time later after a chemical agent was used by SWAT. He was transported to a mental health facility.

After a sniper took a shot, Thai attempted to file a false and delusional 911 call stating that he saw police shoot and kill a man. “I’m a ghost,” Thai told 911. When the 911 dispatcher asked Thai for his location, Thai responded, “I’m in heaven. I’m a ghost.”

CMPD said Thai exhibited four separate personalities throughout the course of the negotiations. “My name is Lucifer. I am a messenger of God.”

A SWAT team including vehicles, robots, and drones were utilized in the standoff. Three drones were damaged during the situation, CMPD said.