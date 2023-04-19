MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News has obtained unsealed body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting in Mooresville.

WARNING | The video below may contain language and images some people may find offensive.

The incident happened in August 2020, when Chris Craven’s oldest daughter called 911, informing dispatchers that her father had assaulted his wife, Amy Craven. She also said her father had a gun and was threatening suicide. When officers arrived at Craven’s home, they ended up shooting him approximately 20 times.

Amy filed a lawsuit against the Town of Mooresville and the officers involved in the shooting, claiming Chris was complying with commands when he was killed. She said he never reached for a gun, as the officers claimed, and only put his hands down to comply with officer orders to get on the ground.

In March, a judge ruled on behalf of the defendants, ultimately declaring this case would not see a jury trial.

“No jury could reasonably find that the officers used unconstitutionally excessive force in responding to Mr. Craven’s immediate threat to their safety,” the judge’s ruling said.

He also ruled that the Town of Mooresville must release portions of the previously-sealed body camera footage from the incident.

The footage shows officers getting into their vehicle around 9:33 p.m. to respond to the call. On the way to the scene, a police dispatcher informs the officers that Chris was outside the home.

“Does anybody have a gun?” somebody asked over the radio.

A minute later, the dispatcher said, “Mother and son both confirming that he does have a gun on him.”

The officers parked down the street from the Craven home and began to walk towards the home when dispatchers told them Chris may be going back inside.

“He is back in the house, and I’m hearing yelling in the background,” said the dispatcher.

Within seconds of arriving, police identify themselves and yell for Chris to put his hands in the air. He walks from the front porch and immediately complies with the command.

Chris begins to put his hands down just before one of the officers yells at him to get on the ground. Within seconds of giving the first command, two officers unload more than 20 shots at him with high-powered rifles. Later, one of the officers would tell a supervisor that Chris either had a gun in his hand or was reaching for one.

“It looked like something was in his hand, but at the same time, he was making a furtive gesture, and I could see a firearm in his hand,” said the officer.

The body camera footage shows a gun was found behind Chris’ body on the front porch following the shooting. He had a gun holster in his waistband.

Text messages submitted to the court allegedly show the conversations between the two officers following the shooting.

The day after the incident, one officer texts the other, “We did the right thing. He couldn’t be reasoned with and made his own decisions.”

However, in March 2021, shortly after the officers received Craven’s autopsy report, one officer texted the other, “U get the autopsy yet?!? THERES SO MANY GUNSHOTS. We shot him in the neck lol.”

Another text reveals one officer saying, “Dang we going to prison,” to which the other officer replies, “I’m already in Canada.”

Amy has already appealed the court’s decision to deny a jury trial. She’s seeking compensation from the town and the two officers involved.

A special prosecutor cleared the officers from any criminal charges in June 2021.