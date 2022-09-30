CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A “possible suspicious item” in the parking lot of a Harris Teeter in south Charlotte Friday was found to be empty, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the CMPD Bomb Squad investigated an item at the Harris Teeter on Carnegie Boulevard.

The Charlotte Fire Department evacuated people from the store out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

After an investigation, police said the package was deemed empty. There was no threat to the public.