ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat prompted the North Carolina Zoo to evacuate and shut down on Monday morning, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:43 a.m., Randolph County deputies responded to the scene. Zoo park rangers are working with Randolph County deputies to secure the perimeter, and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad has been called in to help in the investigation.

First responders in the parking lot of the North Carolina Zoo amid a “security threat” on March 27. (Shannon Smith/WGHP)

A representative of the zoo received the threat electronically, the sheriff’s office reports. Deputies are investigating the origin of the threat.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the zoo updated its website with a message announcing that the zoo would be closed “effective immediately due to a security threat.”

The North Carolina Zoo is closing Monday March 27, effective immediately due to a security threat, and local law enforcement is investigating now. pic.twitter.com/6bhffxMoGR — North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) March 27, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to contact Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations at (336) 318-6658 or Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at (336) 672-7463. Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the Sheriff’s Office app or Crime Stoppers app.