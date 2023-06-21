ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Bond was denied Wednesday for the teen suspect charged in a wreck involving a lawnmower and a pickup truck that tragically left two dead.

Christopher Matthew Mullis, 19, has been charged with three counts of felony driving under the influence resulting in death and bodily injury.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the deadly incident around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, along Homestead Road.

19-year-old charged in Rock Hill lawnmower crash that killed 13-year-old girl, man

Authorities said, Christopher Kernaghan, 32, of Rock Hill, was riding a lawn mower cutting grass when he was struck by a vehicle. Kernaghan was ejected and died at the scene.

Another person, Jessie Purser, of Richburg, 13, was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the crash. Troopers said she was ejected from the vehicle in the crash. She was taken to Piedmont Medical Center where she was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

“Jessie Purser was a beautiful and vibrant 13-year-old student at Lewisville Middle School in Richburg, SC. She was loved by many,” it reads on a GoFundMe to help the family. “Jessie was loved by so many and touched so many lives in her 13 short years. She was greatly loved and will be forever missed.”