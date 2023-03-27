CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four people, including two bondsmen, were found with gunshot wounds near a home in the Steele Creek area Monday afternoon, according to CMPD.

Police say initial investigation indicates that just before 5 p.m. bondsmen were attempting to serve outstanding warrants on a suspect near the 14700 block of Superior Street. That’s when the suspect reportedly produced a weapon, and an exchange of gunfire took place between the parties involved.

The scene is just a half-mile south of the Rivergate Shopping Center.

One of the bondsmen and the subject the bondsmen were attempting to locate were the initial gunshot victims, CMPD said. Preliminary investigation indicates rounds related to the shooting struck multiple nearby homes with occupants.

One adult occupant was grazed by a bullet, but not transported. None of the other occupants inside the homes were injured. The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of the shots that hit the homes.

Multiple weapons were said to be recovered from the scene, and two suspects are currently in custody for their involvement in the shooting. Medic transported one subject from the scene to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

The initial person, that bondsmen were attempting to locate, self-transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken into custody there by CMPD. An additional armed subject was arrested after a K-9 track near the shooting location.

The suspects are being charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.