BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Boone man has been sentenced to four years in prison for possession of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

In October 2020, officials became aware that a man later identified as Stephen Allen Hill, 75, was using a peer-to-peer network to share child pornography with others.

On January 15, 2021, officials used a search warrant and found a computer, hard drives and Hill’s cellphone.

The devices had images and videos showing sexual abuse of children, including toddlers and infants, officials said.

In total, Hill had more than 29,000 pictures and 340 videos depicting child pornography.

On December 16, 2022, Hill pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography that involved a prepubescent minor who was not 12 years of age.

In addition to his four-year prison sentence, Hill is ordered to serve 20 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

He will also have to pay more than $52,000 in fines.