BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A registered sex offender has been arrested after Boone Police said the man was caught at a local business that provided activities for children.

Authorities said the unidentified business reached out on Friday, April 28, after learning that Joshua Mitchell Vorndran visited their location twice.

They told officials that they became suspicious of the man as a result of their interactions.

Officers were able to identify the suspicious man as Joshua Mitchell Vorndran, 40, of Youngsville, North Carolina. During the investigation, officers learned that Vorndran was convicted of offenses of a sexual nature in 2018, and was a registered sex offender.

Boone officers and Watauga County deputies attempted to locate Vorndran without success. Authorities said Vorndran’s presence on the premises, as a registered sex offender, was illegal.

Warrants were obtained on Vorndran for two counts of ‘a sex offender unlawfully on the premises that is intended primarily for the use of minors.’

Police later found Vorndran on Mertie Road in Wilkes County and contacted the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Wilkes County Sheriff deputies arrested Vorndran on outstanding warrants. He was placed in the Wilkes County Jail on a $25,000 secured bond.

Authorities said if you’ve seen Vorndran at a location that is intended for the primary use, care, or supervision of minors, you’re asked to call 828-268-6941.