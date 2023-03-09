Authorities caught a man wanted in the death of a Bronx teen in Charlotte on Wednesday. (U.S. Marshal Service)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — U.S. Marshals arrested a 20-year-old man in Charlotte Wednesday in connection to a New York teen’s shooting death from January.

The U.S. Marshals (USMS) Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, in coordination with the USMS New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, confirmed the arrest of Jamir Scarbro. Authorities caught Scarbro at a residence on Mossborough Court in east Charlotte.

New York City Police Department officials sought Scarbro as a suspect in the death of 15-year-old Josue Lopez-Ortega on Jan. 19. The Bronx teen died while leaving a Police Athletic League center.

According to WPIX, Lopez-Ortega died in the Bronx and notably saved eight lives through an organ donation.

Scarbro is at the Mecklenburg County Jail, where he is being held without bond while he awaits extradition proceedings.