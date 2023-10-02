NODA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Brooks’ Sandwich House in NoDa is closed Monday after someone stole its ATM, the restaurant announced via social media.

The shop posted that announcement around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2. Queen City News has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for more information on this incident.

This is not the first time crime has touched the popular sandwich shop. On Dec. 9, 2019, co-owner Scott Brooks was shot and killed as he was going to open the restaurant for the day.

Two men, identified as Terry Connor Jr. and Steven Razelle Staples, were arrested on various charges in connection to the case, including murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

In July 2022, both Connor Jr. and Staples pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case.

In October 2022, one of the two suspects, Staples, was transferred from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center to Catawba County after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for the Jan. 2020 shooting death of 23-year-old Andres Osvaldo Moscotte in Hickory.

Staples was sentenced to a prison term of 28 to 34 years in the Hickory murder case.

Both Staples and Connor Jr. are awaiting trial in the Brooks murder case from 2019.