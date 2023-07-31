MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two brothers have been charged with attempted murder following a shooting sparked by an argument regarding a child exchange, according to the Matthews Police Department.

The shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, July 30, in the parking lot of Windsor Park located at 10140 Northeast Parkway in Matthews.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Authorities said they initially received a 911 call from a man who said that while in the car with his girlfriend at Windsor Park, “he had just been shot by his girlfriend’s ex-husband and ex-husband’s brother who were both now following them.”

The 911 caller reported that the two men followed him and his girlfriend to Novant-Matthews hospital and then left the area. Shortly after, a Matthews officer was able to find the vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle traveling north on Matthews Mint Hill Road.

The Matthews officer pulled the vehicle over into the parking lot of the 7-Eleven located at 11208 E. Independence Blvd. The driver, identified as Michael McDonald, was found suffering from ‘a significant wound’ to the arm. The officer was able to apply a tourniquet to slow and stop the bleeding until EMS could arrive at the scene.

Matthews Police said Michael McDonald, his two children, and his brother, Christopher McDonald, were all inside the vehicle.

Michael McDonald was taken into custody after being released from the hospital for what was described as “injuries that were not consistent with a gunshot wound.” He has been charged with:

Attempted first-degree murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill

Felony conspiracy

Discharge a firearm in the town limits

Michael McDonald’s brother, Christopher McDonald, was also arrested and charged with:

Attempted first-degree murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill

Felony conspiracy

Discharge a firearm in the town limits

The 911 caller in this case was treated and released for a gunshot wound to his wrist and his girlfriend was treated and released for injuries received from shattered glass and a physical assault, Matthews Police said.

Both brothers are being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.