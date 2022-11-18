MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office charged a man after a Connelly Springs business break-in this week.

Deputies caught 45-year-old Jason Matthew Basnett allegedly breaking into cars and taking tools on Tuesday morning at the business.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division reviewed security video from the location and other businesses to identify the suspect. Soon, they located Basnett’s vehicle at 2665 Swink Street in Morganton. After searching the residence, they matched his clothing with the video and description of the stolen tools.

Authorities charged Basnett with four counts, including felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, two felony counts of larceny, and a misdemeanor of attempting to enter a motor vehicle.

Basnett appeared before the magistrate and received a $100,000 secured bond. Basnett is at the Burke County Jail. The investigation is still open.