BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office recently charged three men and a woman with various criminal offenses last month, including several felonies earlier this month. The October arrests resulted in the recovery of stolen property, including a firearm, and additional charges are likely.

In mid-September, sheriff’s deputies received multiple reports in the Salem Community, south of Morganton, involving crimes like vehicle breaking and entering, larceny of firearms, and other felony larceny cases.

Authorities arrested Michael Edward Monn, 30, on Oct. 5, 2022, for a probation violation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

Later, Monn received a 90-day CRV (confinement in response to violation) for his probation violation.

Burke County deputies charged Autumn Marie Burhans, 28, with felony flee to elude arrest and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. On Oct. 11, 2022, she led deputies on a vehicle chase. Additional felony charges indictments are pending.

Terry “TJ” Joseph Brown was arrested and charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny on Oct. 12. The 40-year-old man has additional charges pending.

Law enforcement charged Chad Michael Sampson on Oct. 19 with outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants for arrest for probation violation. Authorities also said the 27-year-old man had drugs on him, accusing him of possessing a schedule 2 controlled substance. Sampson was issued a $10,000 secured bond for the possession charge with a total bond of $30,000.

After the arrests and additional interviews, Burke County Sheriff’s deputies recovered a stolen firearm and other stolen property. Officials said they solved other Burke County area cases during the investigation.

Sampson is from Hickory, while the other three live in the Morganton area.

According to a press release, Burke County Sheriff’s Office followed up with the N.C. Department of Public Safety-Community Corrections to make several arrests and recover the stolen property. Additional charges are pending, and the investigation is open.