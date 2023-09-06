CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Several neighborhoods were impacted by a violent crime spree stretching from the evening of September 1 to the early morning of September 2, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say three different incidents with firearms happened overnight, causing neighbors to worry about their safety and serious property damage to occur.

The areas most impacted were the Cabarrus Woods subdivision off Rocky River Road and a neighborhood off Farmington Ridge Parkway, according to investigators.

Authorities are requesting assistance from the public in locating the shooters. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at cabarruscrimestoppers.com or at 704-93CRIME.