IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After spending eight hours conducting an extensive search in Iredell County for an escaped inmate out of Caldwell County, the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday it’s calling off its search.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said they searched the area of Bristol Road off Highway 70 West this week. Iredell County and criminal investigators, along with members of the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections, called off the investigation at this point.

“Deputies and investigators conducted several interviews and collected surveillance video in an effort to locate Matthew Neil Brown, an escaped inmate from Caldwell Correctional in Lenoir. Currently, no definitive information shows Brown is still in the area,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said despite calling off the search, its patrol units will remain in the area.

According to correctional officials, Brown is serving a prison term for possession of stolen goods.

Brown is described as a white, 37-year-old man. He is 5’6″ tall with black hair and a beard.

Other law enforcement agencies are also still assisting in this effort.